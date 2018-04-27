Facebook gives parents control on when kids can use app

NEW YORK: Facebook is adding a “sleep” mode to its Messenger Kids service to let parents limit when their kids can use it.

The company says parents can now specify the times kids aren’t allowed on ? either as a one-time restriction or something recurring, such as after 9 p.m. every school night.

Facebook launched the messaging app aimed at kids under 13 in December. It comes with a bevy of parental controls and no ads. But some child development experts have called for Facebook to pull it, saying it should not be making apps for kids.