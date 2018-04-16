‘Face slapping’ game kills a student of class-6

Web Desk: A student of class six lost his life while playing ‘face-slapping’ game at Government High School Mian Channu in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

During Thapar Kabaddi, Bilal was severely struck near his neck.

As the game began, both of them started to slap each other as hard as they could. The event took an ugly turn, when Bilal unable to bear Aamir’s slaps lost his conscious and fell on the ground.

He was not rescued instantly. Rescue team arrived late after a delay of half an hour.

According to sources, the school administration failed to take Bilal to hospital for medical treatment immediately after the incident and are equally responsible as the local police for not carrying out post-mortem of the body.

Source: Deccanchronicle