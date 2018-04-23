Eradication of corruption, vital for strong economy: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said the Bureau was absolutely committed to eradicating corruption with iron hands and make the country corruption-free.

He said eradication of corruption is vital to for strong economy and prosperity of the country. Chairing a meeting to review performance of NAB at its Headquarters, the Chairman said year 2017 which can be called basically a year of re-invigoration of NAB, “We have moved with new zeal and effort.” He said through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and processes, all pillars of the organization i.e.

Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention, have been reactivated and reinvigorated. The Chairman said the concept of a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has been introduced in NAB where two investigation officers and a legal consultant are working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/investigations as per law.

Javed Iqbal said NAB has decided to fix time limit for each step of enforcement i.e. two months for Complaint Verification, four months for Inquiry and four months for Investigation. A total of 10 months have been laid down from complaint verification to inquiry-inquiry to investigation-investigation to filing of reference in respective Accountability Court to its logical conclusion.

He said Transparency International has rated pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 175 to 116. This is because of effective Anti Corruption Strategy which has started yielding positive dividends.

He said NAB officers are deeming eradication of corruption as their national duty. “Efforts to combat corruption have been initiated with realization that eradication of corruption from Pakistan is not only NAB’s responsibility but it is a collective social responsibility; that it would result in common good and that we all are together in eradication of corruption from Pakistan,” he added.

He directed all officers of NAB to demonstrate absolute fairness and transparency as per law in discharge of their national duties.—NNI