Elastic band embedded in a girl’s arm

rubber-band.png

-metro.co.uk

Web Desk: A four-year-old girl was left with a rubber band growing into the flesh of her arm. Initially, parents didn’t notice it but after sometime they spotted the red ring looping her arm.

After that parents brought her to the hospital. They said they didn’t realize that the otherwise innocent-looking elastic band had become embedded in her right arm, with her flesh and skin quickly around it.

Experts firstly thought that it was an infection or allergies. But later a doctor Ye Wensong told them the bangle-like growth around her arm was likely caused by an elastic band.

Scans of her right arm revealed what appeared to be a foreign body under her flesh, and the rubber band was revealed during surgery shortly afterwards.

