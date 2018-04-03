Efforts being made to endanger peace in Sawat: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, on Tuesday, said that we want to endanger peace in Sawat.

Talking to Munezae Jahangir in the AajNews programme Spot Light, he said that in 2008 human rights were being violated in Sawat.

“It was difficult to breath in Sawat. But now the situation in Sawat is totaly different”, he added.

He said that the Army arrests the suspicios people and completes initial investigations with in 24 to 72 hours.

The innocents are released and the suspicious persons are sent to internment centres, DG ISPR said.

Replying to a question he said that facilities are provided in the internment centre according to the law.

He said that there were 55 check posts in Sawat which have now been reduced to 6 check posts.

Every body acknowledges the peace in Sawat but we want durable peace and stability in the region, he added.