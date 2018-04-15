Efforts being made to broaden tax net: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail has said that efforts are being made to broaden the tax net and modern technology will help bring more people into tax net.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there are 700,000 tax payers in the country.

The Adviser said the credit goes to the present government for announcing tax amnesty scheme and a target has been set to collect 4000 billion rupees tax this year.

He said due to the prudent policies of present government exports have been increased by 23.9 percent.

The Adviser said we have also set targets to achieve 5.6 percent growth rate this year.

Commenting on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said many roads and infrastructure development projects have been completed under the project.