ECP rejects Punjab govt’s objections to uplift funds, ads ban

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected Punjab government’s objections pertaining to the ban on development funds and advertisements at government expenses.

The provincial government while challenging the ECP’s jurisdiction to impose ban on launch of new development schemes, besides barring recruitment in all federal, provincial, local governments and advertisements at government expenses, stated that the ECP has no authority to impose such bans ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Sources said that that the Punjab chief secretary had written a letter to ECP Secretary raising objections on the Commission’s jurisdiction.

However, the ECP rejected the objections and said that the ban on launch of new development schemes, besides barring recruitment in Punjab will continue.

Earlier on April 11, the ECP had imposed a ban on pre-election recruitment and uplift works across the country announced after April 1.

Also the diversion of funds for development works would not take place. However, recruitment process through the public service commission would be continued.

Meanwhile, the commission had also received the list of judicial officers to be appointed returning officers and assistant returning officers from high courts. The commission thanked the chief justice of Pakistan and all the chief justices of high courts.—NNI