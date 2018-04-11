ECP bans new recruitment in govt departments

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a ban on fresh recruitment in all government departments of the country ahead of the upcoming general election.

According to the details, the ECP banned fresh government jobs with effect from April 01. All federal and provincial authorities have been issued directives to strictly comply with the restrictions, said the ECP.

It added the ban is aimed to ensure transparency in the general elections scheduled around August this year.

A day earlier, the electoral body announced that April 24 is the last date, after which any change to the voter details or the constituency will not be possible.

According to the electoral authority, the voters can confirm their registration and acquire details of their constituency on the mobile phones by sending a text message on 8300.

While, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has handed over the list of 104.26 million voters to the ECP. In a statement, Nadra said that voters can contact their nearest display centre to have their voting constituency updated.

Nadra also said that so far, only 0.3 million people have availed the service.

Earlier this month, Nadra informed the top court that preliminary software has been developed to extend the electronic voting facility to overseas Pakistanis in general elections.

The judges observed that the development may be shared with all other stakeholders including Election Commission of Pakistan and parliamentarians so that the milestone may be achieved in time.—INP