ECP ban on recruitment, development schemes is too early: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Wednesday said that the across country ban imposed by Election Commission of pakistan (ECP) on recruitment and development schemes is too early.

In a letter written to ECP, Khursheed Shah asked the ECP to review its decision for ensuring smooth functioning of the government.

Appreciating ECP, he demanded to withhold imposing ban till the announcement of general elections schedule as such early stages ban hampers routine functioning of the government.—NNI