Dog detects abandoned baby 6ft underground in storm drain

Web Desk: A newborn baby was miraculously survived after being abandoned in a storm drain. A dog helped to find the baby.

A woman Charmaine Keevy found the child lying naked in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, after her pet Georgie started barking at the location. Then she managed to open the drain’s concrete cover with a steel bar. The drain was six feet deep.

The baby was surrounded by red ants but luckily they were higher up in the drain.

The woman said, ‘I usually take a different route on my dog walk but for some reason went another way. I cannot help but feel that there is some sort of a plan and a purpose for that little girls’ life – it is a miracle without a doubt.’

