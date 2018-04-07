Web Desk: Arrival of social media makes people greedy for likes and followers. People seem to do any weird and stupid thing just to get it.

Interestingly, a man in China was arrested after he stole Mercedes-Benz badges in Yongkang, Zhejiang Province, China, from over a dozen cars and filmed himself doing it just to get more likes on a video sharing websites.

A report said that the Yongkang Police received multiple complaints from Mercedes-Benz owners complaining about the theft. The full name of the man is still concealed. He was tracked down through a surveillance camera footage. The Police found several car badges in the accused’s file, as per the same report.

The 25-year-old has confessed his crime, that he has recently been obsessed with Tik Tok, a short video social platform, but was not able to get attention there. However, after watching a video where people were using Mercedez-Benz car logos, he got inspired and got the idea.

Source: Indianexpress