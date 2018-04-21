Doctors remove lighter from man’s stomach

Web Desk: Previously, doctors pulled out 639 nails from a man’s stomach, 72 coins on another occasion. Recently, doctors pulled out a lighter that he swallowed 20 years ago.

Doctors said it was the man’s sheer luck that the lighter did not travel to his intestines and make his condition fatal, that the butane chemical inside the lighter did not leak in his guts was another stroke of luck.

In China, a man went to hospital after he had severe stomach ache and found blood in his stool. During an endoscopy, doctors found a ‘long and black’ object inside his stomach.

According to Daily Mail, the man was informed that the stray object was shinny and nine centimeters long. He remembered having swallowed one by mistake two decades ago. He also stated that it hadn’t caused any problem up until now.

