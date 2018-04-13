Disqualification under article 62 not applicable in my case, says Tareen

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Friday tweeted that he always believed that disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) should be for life but this was not applicable in his case, Aaj News reported.

“I always believed 62 1(f) to be for life but not applicable in my case,” said Tareen on Twitter on Friday. “Full money trail provided of tax paid income, property declared in assets of children and not mine on advice of tax consultant. This was the only issue. My review is still pending and IA justice will prevail.”

Earlier today,the Supreme Court of Pakistan had declared that disqualification of lawmakers under Article-62(1)(f) of the Constitution would be for life. Both ousted PM Sharif and PTI’s Tareen were disqualified under the article meaning that they will not be allowed to hold any public office.

The apex court ruled that the disqualification will hold until the court declaration disqualifying the lawmaker would stand.