DG ISPR condemns attack on residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor has condemned the attack on residence of Supreme Court (SC) Judge, Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

According to a press release here on Sunday, Major General Asif Ghafoor urged to create a safe atmosphere so that state-institutions could play their role effectively.

The DG ISPR asked all the stakeholders to continue efforts for the restoration of peace.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and top political leaders of the country including chairman PTI Imran Khan, President PPPP Asif Zardari and others had strongly condemned the firing incident at the residence of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the concerned officials to bring the perpetrators to the book as soon as possible.

President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari condemning the firing incident demanded for a high level judicial inquiry into the incident. This is a serious issue and the perpetrators should be unveiled and brought to justice, he said.

Chairman PTI Imran khan strongly condemning the firing at Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan’s house said that the Sicilian-mafia-like tactics to pressurize senior judiciary are unacceptable in any democracy.—INP