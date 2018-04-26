Deputy governor killed by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban ambushed an Afghan government convoy in the country’s eastern province of Logar, killing the deputy provincial governor and his two bodyguards, an official said.

The ambush on Kamaruddin Shekeib’s convoy also seriously wounded Shekeib’s spokesman, said Mohammad Naser Ghyrat, the Logar provincial council chief.

The Taliban control large swaths of Logar, and despite the establishment of dozens of outposts of Afghan security forces along the main road running through the province, insurgent attacks are frequent.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to the media.—AP