Democratic forces should jointly finalize non-controversial name for caretakaer PM: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says consultations are underway between the government and the opposition to finalize name of caretaker Prime Minister.

Taking to newsmen in Narowal on Sunday, he said consensus on the name of caretaker prime minister will hopefully be finalized before time.

The Minister said all the democratic forces should jointly finalize a non-controversial name for the slot.

He said all powers will be shifted to caretaker government after initiation of electoral process.

He said morality should not be compromised while criticizing one another in politics.