Deepika Padukone included in the list of world’s 100 influential people

Web Desk: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been included in TIME magazine’s esteemed list of 100 most influential men and women across the world.

She is the only Indian actor to land in this coveted list. She got immense success with Padmaavat. In 2017, Deepika made her presence felt in the West when she made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage that also starred Vin Diesel.

TIME website wrote for her, ‘When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry, it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn’t work for the movie, but I never gave up. She was the first role we case in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She said, ‘I want to do this movie, but if I do you have to come to India.’ Thank God I made that deal.”

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra was included in the same list and was also featured on the cover of the same issue.

