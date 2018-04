GAZA CITY: A fifth Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Gaza Friday, the health ministry in the strip said.

The ministry named the man as 45-year-old Sidqi Abu Attiwi, saying he was shot dead on the border east of al-Bureij in central Gaza, shortly after another man was killed in the same location.

Some 408 people had been taken to hospitals and medical centres for treatment, the ministry added.—AFP