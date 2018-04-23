Deaf Uber Driver winning hearts due to his message

Web Desk: All around the world, companies are employing people with physical limitations. Now, deaf and dumb are working as cab drivers. With the use of technological advancement, they cope up with communication hurdle.

Recently, a London-based deaf Uber driver Onnur Kerey is gaining popularity after a passenger shared a snapshot of a heartwarming message, which he penned for those who rode with him.

He wrote that message for passengers to tell them that they could communicate with him either via text message or via a notepad.

THIS WAS THE PUREST THING WE LOVE ONUR pic.twitter.com/YkWCXjQYAt — lil ghost girl (@Iilghostgirl) April 17, 2018

As his message surface on social media, it started winning the heart of Twitter users. Here is how people reacted

I WOULD LOVE A RIDE WITH ONUR OMG SO SWEET TT_TT https://t.co/a4e3dq1pgI — Ƙɑɾɑ (@MONACHOPSlS) April 19, 2018

some really useful things to learn in these cases is “Thank You” and Yes and No. Im taking ASL for these instances becuase so many instances where you need to communicate. Deaf people are useally pretty used to having to find a way to communicate but they appreciate the effort. pic.twitter.com/vWEa9eSBTk — Jess (@JayCutess) April 19, 2018

Loving the subtle request of playing music with strong bass. 🙂 — Mujtaba Hussain (@Mujtaba0555) April 18, 2018

Source: Indiatimes