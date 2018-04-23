Home / SCI-TECH / Social Media / Deaf Uber Driver winning hearts due to his message

Deaf Uber Driver winning hearts due to his message

driver.jpg

-Snopes

Web Desk: All around the world, companies are employing people with physical limitations. Now, deaf and dumb are working as cab drivers. With the use of technological advancement, they cope up with communication hurdle.

Recently, a London-based deaf Uber driver Onnur Kerey is gaining popularity after a passenger shared a snapshot of a heartwarming message, which he penned for those who rode with him.

He wrote that message for passengers to tell them that they could communicate with him either via text message or via a notepad.

As his message surface on social media, it started winning the heart of Twitter users. Here is how people reacted

Source: Indiatimes