Accountability Court Islamabad resumed hearing of Avenfield reference against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members on Monday morning.

Judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing the case.

The court accepted exemption plea of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz from personal appearance in today’s hearing.

Maryam Nawaz Counsel, Amjad Pervez is continuing cross examination of prosecution witness and JIT Head Wajid Zia.