Court rejects one week exemption plea of Nawaz, Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has rejected a plea seeking seven-day exemption for Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from personal appearance in Avenfield properties reference.

During the proceedings headed by Justice Mohammad Bashir, defence lawyer Amjad Pervez submitted a plea seeking exemption of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz from court appearance for seven days as they are in London to visit ailing Begum Kulsoom.

The court rejected their plea and allowed to make National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director general as witness.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter left for London to inquire about the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in Britain’s capital.

Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing cancer treatment in London for last few months. Her sons Hassan and Hussain are also there.

Sharif family’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez, submitted a new medical report of Kulsoom Nawaz in the court today, and requested the judge to grant seven-day exemption to the accused.

Kulsoom Nawaz is being taken for Radiotherapy in a London hospital on April 20. Photo by Maryam Nawaz

Pervez told the court that the former first lady has been shifted to hospital again and Nawaz Sharif and Maryam are needed there to accompany her.

The court, however, granted a one-day exemption, telling the lawyer that he can submit another request if his clients failed to appear due to an emergency.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that the bureau has acquired some important documents pertaining to Sharif family’s property records and utility bills in London.

The court allowed NAB prosecutor to submit those new documents in Avenfield reference.

In the next hearing on Monday, DG operations NAB has also been directed to appear before the accountability court as a witness along with the documents.

All the rallies of PML-N have also been postponed. Nawaz and Maryam were to address gatherings in Lala Musa on April 20, Sahiwal on April 21and Mansehra on April 22. The new dates for the rallies will be announced later.

Maryam Nawaz had tweeted that they will be returning back before next proceedings if their request not granted.—NNI