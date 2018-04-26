Court acquits Baldev Kumar in murder case

PESHAWAR: The anti-terrorism court on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Baldev Kumar in the murder case of fellow party MPA Sardar Soran Singh, Aaj News reported.

Following the murder of Soran Singh in his native village in Buner on April 22, 2016, KP police arrested six suspects, including Kumar. Claiming that Kumar was a suspect behind the murder.

Police also stated that Kumar had a rift with Singh over being elected as the special adviser to KP chief minister on minority affairs.