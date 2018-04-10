Commuters,drivers irked by too many toll plazas on motorways network

ISLAMABAD:Commuters and drivers traveling regularly on the motorways have expressed dismay over construction of too many toll plazas.

They said that construction of new toll plazas creates more stops and wastes time.

Muhammad Arshad, a van driver plying from Peshawar to Faisalabad daily, said that in the past he used to pay toll at the end of his journey.

But now he has to pay toll at three points – Islamabad, Pindi Bhattian and finally at Faisalabad, he added.

“Similarly, I have to join the queues for taking cards at the entry points of M-1 at Peshawar, then M-2 at Islamabad and finally M-4 at Pindi Bhattian,” he explained how toll booths waste time and energy.

Another driver Asif Ali Khan, who travels daily from Attock to Islamabad and back said it was common to see long queues at the make shift tool plaza on the exit of M-1.

A commuter often travelling between Faisalabad and Islamabad said that the additional toll plazas had added to traffic mess. He wondered as to what was the need to create problems in the smooth journey of the road users.

When contacted, an official of National Highway Authority said that separation of M-1 and M-2 management had created problems in toll collection too.

He reminded that M-1 was handed over to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) on built operate and transfer basis.

About the new Islamabad toll plaza, he said the project was likely to be completed by end of this month. It is worth a mention that presently a temporary toll plaza had been set up after segregation of M-1 and M-2 toll following handing over of M-1 to FWO on BOT basis. —APP