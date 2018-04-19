Commonwealth Summit in London to start today

London: The commonwealth Summit in London will be started today at 2:00 PM according to the Pakistan time.

In the summit, head of the Commonwealth countries will talk about the challenges, their countries are facing.

Queen Elizabeth will give the inaugural speech of the Commonwealth Summit in Buckingham Palace.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will represent Pakistan. The main theme of the meeting is ‘Towards A Common Future’ and the two-day summit will end on April 20.

The themes of the meeting will be global trade, environmental change problem and other common issues including security challenges.

Currently, Commonweath Organization consists of 53 member states.