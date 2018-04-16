Commonwealth summit begins in London from Wednesday with PM representing Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will lead the Pakistan delegation to the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting begins in London from Wednesday.

The main theme of this Conference is “Towards A Common Future.”

Pakistan is one of the founding members of the organization. The current membership of the Commonwealth consists of 53 member states reflecting diversity of all continents of the world.

Participation in CHOGM-2018 would provide an opportunity to highlight the advances made by Pakistan including its transition to a modern and dynamic emerging market, which is an attractive destination for business, investment and trade. During his stay in London, the Prime Minister will call on Queen Elizabeth II, Prince of Wales and meet the British leadership.

It will also provide an opportunity to meet other Commonwealth leaders and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.