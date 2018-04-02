Cockroach costs Rs 87 lakh IND to Emirate airlines

Web Desk: A lawyer from Mumbai demanded Rs 87 lakh IND from Emirates airline because he found a cockroach in his in-flight meal.

The lawyer has claimed that he was so disgusted at the sight of insect in the food that he threw up a few times, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Lawyer, Yusuf Iqbal was flying first class from Casablanca in Morocco to Mumbai on February 27 when he discovered the insect in his salad.

The report read, ‘He has cited the loss of the potential fees, Rs 50 lakh for mental trauma, and Rs 7 lakh IND for his and wife’s first-class return tickets (Mumbai-Casablanca-Mumbai) in the compensation demand.’

Iqbal sent a legal notice after a ‘without prejudice or admission of liability’ response from the airline admitted that it was a beetle and offered him 25,000 air miles as a token of regret.

According to the airline’s customer affairs executive said, “The inspection of the beetle allegedly found in your salad shows it was a common seasonal beetle found in Morocco. But, finding out how it came abroad was difficult to pinpoint.”

It added, “The only explanation that is plausible, it tat despite fumigation of the aircraft at Casablanca, the beetle somehow got in the aircraft whilst in Casablanca airport waiting for boarding, and was possible lurking somewhere in the gallery area.”

