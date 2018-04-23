COAS, Sri Lankan Army Chief discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Commander Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, including military to military relations, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

Earlier, on arrival in the General Headquarters, Commander Sri Lankan Army laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to Commander Sri Lankan Army.