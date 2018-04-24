COAS meets Russian Colonel General Oleg Salyukov

MOSCOW: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Russia on official visit.

COAS met Colonel General Oleg Salyukov, Commander Russian Federation Ground Forces at Kremlin Palace.

Upon arrival COAS was presented guard of honour who laid wreath at the Tomb of unknown soldier. National anthems of both countries were played.

The Russian Ground Forces Commander acknowledged achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability. Russian Ground Forces Commander said that Pakistan is a geo-strategically important country and Russia is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked Russian Ground Forces Commander and said that Pakistan reciprocates desire of enhanced bilateral military engagements. COAS said that Russia has recently played a positive role to help resolve complex situations in the region.

He said that Pakistan will continue to play its part to keep conflicts away from the region and seek approaches which bring regional convergences into play rather that the divergences.—NNI