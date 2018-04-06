Clashes erupt along Gaza-Israel border as protests begin

GAZA CITY: Clashes erupted on the Gaza-Israel border Friday, AFP journalists said, a week after similar demonstrations led to violence in which Israeli force killed 19 Palestinians, the bloodiest day since a 2014 war.

Palestinians burned tyres and threw stones at Israeli soldiers over the border fence, who responded with tear gas and live fire, the correspondents said.

One person appeared to have been shot east of Gaza City, an AFP photographer on the scene said, but his condition was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of Palestinians were gathering at different places along the Gaza border as part of six weeks of protests calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to the lands they fled or were expelled from that are now inside Israel.

Nineteen Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded by gunfire from Israeli forces last Friday when a protest by tens of thousands led to clashes.

No Israelis were injured.—AFP