CJP takes suo motu notice of LHC ban on Nawaz, Maryam ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches

The Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the ban imposed by Lahore High Court on airing the speeches of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz’s leaders, Aaj News reported.

The Chief Justice has summoned record from the Lahore High Court’s Registrar. Notices have also been issued to the attorney general and the four advocate generals.

Yesterday, a three member bench headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to decide the complaints filed against former PM, his daughter and other PML-N Leaders in 15 days and also abstain it from airing their speeches

The court will personally monitor the PEMRA ruling on the complaints filed, in the mean time no anti-judicial speech will be allowed to air, the court ruling said.