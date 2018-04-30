CJP summons Salman Rafique, Sheikh Zayed Hospital members at Lahore Registry

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has summoned Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique and the members of monitoring committee of Sheikh Zayed Hospital Lahore to appear in the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Monday afternoon.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing a suo motu case regarding the closure of liver transplant unit at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

Director Shaikh Zayed Hospital Dr. Murtaza apprised the court that liver transplant unit at the hospital was closed down due to death of a donor.