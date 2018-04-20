CJP orders KPK govt to shut quacksalvers clinic within a week

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government to shut down all the clinics that are sham in a week, Aaj News reported.

CJP issued the order while resuming the hearing a number of public welfare issues case, including those related to healthcare.

He then inquired from the head of the healthcare commission about the number of quacksalver working in the province. “15 thousand quacksalvers are working across the province right now,” said head of healthcare commission.

How much salary do you get paid?, CJP asked the healthcare head, to which he responded that he takes home Rs 0.5 million a month.

Justice Nisar then asked the healthcare commission head to close all the quacksalver’s clinic within a week and submit a report in this regards.