CJP orders IGP KP to withdraw security cover from unauthorized officials, non-essential public figures

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Saqib Nasir here Thursday ordered Inspector General Police (IGP), Khyber Pakthunkhwa to withdraw security cover from unauthorized officials and non-essential public figures by midnight tonight and submit a complete report in this connection.

The Supreme Court’s three-member bench comprising CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal passed these orders when the bench took ‘Protocol Case’ here at Supreme Court’s Registry.

IGP Salahuddin Mehsud, who appeared in the court after being summoned, informed the bench that about 3,000 police personnel were deployed for protection and security of the unauthorized officials and non-essential public figures in the province.

The IGP said security was provided when terrorism was in peak in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, adding around 900 vehicles were taken back from un-authorized officials.

The CJP remarked those who have all the resources should make their personal security arrangements by themselves.

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked he had heard a lot about good reputation of IGP Salehuddin Mehsud, adding the province had witnessed a lot of bloodshed in fight against terrorism.

In another case regarding issues of public welfare in KP, Chief Justice directed Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa to appear in the court and explain his government’s position and arrangements made for provision of civic facilities to masses.

The CJP observed he heard a lot about the PTI government’s ‘good governance’ and has come here today to personally see it.

The court heard several cases related to hospitals conditions, educational institutes and fee of private medical colleges and lack of clean drinking water for public in KP.

In a case regarding disposal of hospitals’ waste in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the CJP inquired about situation of hospital’s waste from KP Secretary Health Abid Majeed and Chief Secretary Azam Khan.

They informed CJP there were about 1570 hospitals in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and two districts lacks DHQ hospitals. The Court directed them to submit a complete report regarding hospitals waste disposal by 6pm.

“Which canal are you throwing Peshawar’s filth into?” the CJP asked the KP Chief Secretary Azam Khan, and questioned why no dumping ground existed in the city for the purpose.

Justice Saqib Nisar took the Secretary to task when he informed the court that sewerage water is dumped into canals and rivers. “You say everything is good here… what else is ‘good governance’?” observed the CJP.

The CJP remarked the conditions in hospitals of Karachi and Lahore has improved on the court’s orders and asked the health secretary what the situation was like in KP.

CJP remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been leading the government in KP for the past five years and should explain what it has done to ensure that clean drinking water is available to citizens.

The bench sought a complete report on the provision of basic facilities at schools, fee structure at private medical colleges and clean drinking water etc in the province.

The CJP also heard a case about exorbitant fees charged by private colleges in the province. He visited Al-Razi Medical College Peshawar where he was briefed about fees obtained by the college administration.

The administration officials of Al-Razi Medical College informed that the students were being charged Rs 800,000 fee per year. However, a student present there said that they was being charged Rs1.2 million per year and presented receipts to support his claim.

At this, the CJP ordered the college administration to return the extra fees charged to students on an immediate basis and ordered authorities to seize the college’s record. The CJP also visited various sections of the college and expressed displeasure at the lack of facilities provided to the students.

The Chief Justice also visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he inspected health facilities being provided to patients. The patients and attendants complaints about poor sanitation and lack of facilities at LRH.—APP