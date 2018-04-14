CJP directs ATC to hold ‘Model Town case’ proceedings on daily basis

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a suo motu case about the delay in dispensation of justice to the victims of the Model Town incident at Supreme Court Lahore registry on Saturday.

Prosecutor General Punjab Ehtesham Qadir submitted the record of the Model Town incident case in the court.

The court ordered Anti-Terrorism Court Judge, hearing Model Town incident case, to hold proceedings of the case on daily basis.

At least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against PAT workers in Lahore’s Model Town area during an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ on June 17, 2014.

During the court proceeding, the apex court cancelled the leave application of ATC Judge Ijaz Awan and directed him to hear the case on day-to-day basis.

The court also ordered the high court to give a verdict on the case pertaining to Model Town incident within two weeks.