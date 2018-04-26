Choose a man you like and know what you find in your partner

Web Desk: We like some celebrities more than others and we secretly harbor the desire of having someone like him as our soulmate. The personality we like help us understand something what we look for in our partner.

Choose a man you from the 8 who think represents the perfect man and we will tell you what qualities you look for in a man.

Hugh Jackman

You want a man who is good at judging and who pay attention to the details to make the right decision. You want someone who can provide critically needed services for people.

Leonardo DiCaprio

You like a man who loves being at the center of attention and always entertains others and makes all happy. Leonardo in his real life has a very different character.

Vladimir Putin

You like a strong man and able to stand up for what he believes is the right path. The man, who finds the easiest way to complete a task and who is an excellent troubleshooter.

Brad Pitt

He is a man with aesthetic sense. He is also known for his deep interest in architecture. Therefore, if you like Brad Pitt, then you like a man who has a good aesthetic sense. You like a dreamer man.

George Clooney

You want a man who lives in a world of possibilities where any challenge can be surmounted and the man who believes he can be the one to make things happen. An individual, who not only continues to pursue his goal but is also a passionate activist.

Barack Obama

You want an optimistic and enthusiast life partner. One, who can see possibilities anywhere and everywhere. You wish you partner get excited and enthusiastic about his ideas.

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is a shy person. During interviews, his nervousness was clearly evident on his face. If you admire him then you like man with leadership qualities who shy away from sharing the limelight.

Daniel Radcliffe

You admire a partner who is warm, enthusiastic, bright and full of potential. He should be realistic and can become very passionate and excited about things that are important to him.

Source: Brightside