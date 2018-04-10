Chinese nationals who fought with Khanewal police summoned home

ISLAMABAD: Five Chinese nationals who tortured officials of Khanewal Police have been summoned back to China by their company.

As per details garnered, Pakistan did not deport the Chinese nationals rather they were summoned back by company’s officials.

Following detailed inquiry into the matter, Multan Commissioner Bilal had declared Country Project Manager Xu Ling, Administration officer Tian Weijun, Material and Equipment Manager Liu Hui, and officer for Financial Affairs Yifan, and Field Engineer Tan Yang as ‘persona non grata’ while recommending Punjab government to deport offenders over breaking the law of the land.

Officials privy to development stated that Chinese officials had left Pakistan on April-8.—NNI