Chief justice warns PML-N’s Siddiqul Farooq of contempt

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar warned on Thursday Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Siddiqul Farooq of initiating contempt proceedings.

He issued the warning while hearing the case on the appointment of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairperson.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that in the past, unsuitable persons were appointed as chairman of the ETPB.

“That person is still talking foul of the apex court,” Chief Justice Nisar remarked while referring to Farooq, who was removed as the ETPB chief on the apex court’s order earlier this year. He then warned of issuing contempt notices to him.

The chief justice observed further that the ETPB chairman should be from the minorities.

He also questioned Farooq’s credentials, observing that Farooq spent all his life in the PML-N press room cutting newspaper clippings.

Senior Joint Secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry informed the court that he has been given the provisional charge of the ETPB chief.

On January 31, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of Farooq as the head of the ETPB.

The decision was given while the apex court heard the Katas Raj suo motu case.

The ETPB looks after affairs of minorities’ religious places in the country.

During the suo motu case hearing, the court had berated the ETPB chief over his negligence and appointment on nepotism several times.—INP