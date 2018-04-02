Chaudhry Nisar meets Punjab CM, agreed over resolving disputes

LAHORE: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town Lahore.

Both the leaders discussed the current political situation in the country and differences within the party.

Nisar also informed the Chief Minister of his grievances related to some Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leaders. They agreed over resolving the disputes together.

Nisar said that confrontations should not occur between institutions as it is by no means beneficial for democracy and national stability.

Shehbaz Sharif asserted that PML-N has always talked about unity among institutions and will continue on this policy however; every institution should work within its jurisdiction.

The meeting lasted for at least 45 minutes.

PML-N top brass is expected to make decision pertaining to political future of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar in the upcoming week, inside-aware told Dunya News.

Nisar—on the other hand—has expressed his desire to extend working relation with party while making it clear at the same time that he would bid swansong to political career in PMLN if party becomes housemaid.

While giving interview to a private news channel, Nisar stated that he would take decision pertaining to contesting next election soon. He cited fear that Shehbaz Sharif would not get mandate to work smoothly.

Responding to a question about friendly ties with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Nisar asserted that he had no contact with Khan for at least three and a half years.—NNI