Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan part ways after 9 years of marriage

Web Desk: Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to “lovingly separate as a couple” after nearly nine years of marriage.
The couple broke the news in a joint Twitter post on Monday night, saying there are no salacious details behind the split. They say they are best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.
— Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) April 3, 2018
The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie “Step Up” and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.
Tatum has starred in box office hits like “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street.” -AP