Burnt alive after rape: Minor girl succumbed to death in Chichawatni

LAHORE: An eight-year-old girl who was burnt alive after being raped succumbed to death on Tuesday, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, the girl who was a student of second grade went missing on Sunday evening. Her family members and neighbours started looking for her and found her unconscious in a near by street, with burns all over her body.

Residents of the area and the victim’s family members took to the streets to protest the inhuman act.

They raised slogans and chanted against the authorities to apprehend the criminals behind this malicious act.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The child was laid to rest at a graveyard in Chichawatni after the funeral prayers