Bomb attack at funeral kills 25 in iraq

SAMARRA, Iraq: At least 25 people were killed and 18 injured on Thursday in a bomb attack on funerals.

“Two bombs exploded as the funeral procession was entering the cemetery” in Asdira, village mayor Salaheddin Shaalan told AFP.

“In total, 25 people were killed and 18 injured, four of whom are still in critical condition,” a police officer told AFP on Friday, on condition of anonymity, revising an earlier death toll.

Medical sources confirmed the new figures.

It was the deadliest attack in Iraq since a January 16 double suicide bombing in Baghdad claimed 31 lives.

The Iraqi government declared victory over IS in December after pushing IS militants out of their final holdouts along the border with Syria.

But the group retains the capacity to strike despite losing control of vast swathes of Iraqi territory it seized in 2014.

It still clings to pockets of desert in war-torn Syria and appears to be able to cross the porous border between the two neighbours.

Iraq is gearing up for legislative elections set for May 12.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion and the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime, polls in Iraq have consistently been marred by violence.

But in the runup to next month’s elections, the country has enjoyed a respite from violence.—AFP