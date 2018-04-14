Bollywood is all set to welcome 4-D technique in dancing

Web Desk: Makers has announced it officially that Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan collaboration has been creating immense buzz.

Recently, the untitled project will be headlined by Remo D’Souza, hence it was obvious that the story would be around dancing. This dance-based project will be reaching a new high as Remo is reportedly contemplating making it in 4-D.

Remo revealed that he and his team are trying to explore the 4-D and IMAX space as well for the next venture. Currently, he is learning the technology and hopes that he gets it right to use it in appropriate way.

Remo also plans to head to Los Angeles to understand the technique of 4-D better.

Earlier, Remo’s danced-based film ‘ABCD 2’ explored the 3-D space and received immense praises for the visual excellence.

Remo is quiet aware that using the latest format for his next will be much more demanding. There are a lot of elements involved, more attention to camera angles, mark of the actors has to be paid.

Source: Timesofindia