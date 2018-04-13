Bollywood celebrities demand justice for Asifa

Web Desk: An Eight-years-old nomadic Muslim Bakarwal girl, Asifa was abducted on January, 10 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathia area while grazing the horses.

She was captive at a temple, sedated and repeatedly raped. Her abductors include a special Indian police officer. After rape, she was murdered.

Bollywood celebrities expressed their disgust on social media and also demanded justice for the innocent Asifa.

My national flag will not be used to protect the rapists of 8 year old Asifa #JusticeforAsifa pic.twitter.com/Lt07yd01TH — aniket prantadarshi (@prantadarshi) April 11, 2018

Farhan Aktar

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human. If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

Richa Chadha

Nothing justifies rape/murder of a https://t.co/XoZAXMJEYx dare they use cow-slaughter as an EXCUSE when the act was performed in a TEMPLE?These people are FAKE HINDUS,they are a disgrace to the religion. Shame on ALL those who defend them. #MeToo @SwatiJaiHind https://t.co/2N7eLChuXw — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 11, 2018

The act was performed in a temple. If you are a Hindu and you hold your faith dear, HOW ARE YOU NOT OUTRAGED BY THIS? https://t.co/CexY06A3Za — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

Vir Das

Dear politicians, I’d like to see every one of you miserable scum and your army of slimy sycophants put your parties and your bullshit aside and do something to make sure that no child ever has to face what this girl did. But you won’t. Because you don’t deserve this country. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 12, 2018

Sonam Kapoor

Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country. https://t.co/V8tKoo6viX — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 12, 2018

Javed Akhtar

All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018

Swara Bhaskar

An 8 year old girl was gangraped & murdered in a temple because she belonged to a Muslim tribe that Hindu right wing goons wanted evicted from their area! #Kathua #India this is on us!!!! If in #Delhi pls join TODAY #JusticeforAsifa pic.twitter.com/D8GTf3gYMl — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 12, 2018

Neha Dhupia

Humanity has it an all time low …. only one path to redemption #JusticeforAsifa … — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 12, 2018

Riteish Deshmukh

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

