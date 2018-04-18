Bigg Boss 12’s new twist is really interesting

Web Desk: Big Boss 12’s buzz has already started. Salman Khan’s controversial reality show will go on air in a few months and the audition for the show will start soon.

Recently, makers of hit show Bigg Boss announced details on the twelfth season. While announcing auditions for the upcoming season of the reality show that is based on Big Brother, the Colors channel tweeted, ‘#BigBoss12 is coming soon and this time we’re looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaak! Auditions now open! #RisingStar2GrandFinale.”

#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we’re looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open! #RisingStar2GrandFinale — COLORS (@ColorsTV) April 15, 2018

“Bigg Boss is one of the most watched shows across the world and the showrunners make an effort to bring something new for its viewers every year. While the partner angle was played during the ninth seasin themed-Double Trouble, this would be special, as for the first time, contestants will get to participate with their loved ones,” a source told Indian Express.

Source: Hindustantimes