Best friends die on the first day of work

Web Desk: Two men killed on the M62 overnight have been named as best friends Adam Afsar and Jason Wilby. Jason Wilby was helping his friend Adam on his first shift.

27-years-old, Adam had been on his first shift with Harris Pets Transport, and has asked Jason to come along for the ride as it was late at night and his first time driving for them.

On the motorway, they were hit by a car. The driver of the car has been arrested.

According to the Adam’s mother, ‘He was the eldest and the light of my life. Adam and Jason were best friends and went everywhere together.’

Harris Pet Transport posted on Facebook, ‘Last night we lost 1 of our drivers and his friend in the horrific M62 motorway accident. Our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and friends. This is an extremely difficult time and we pray they rest in peace.’

Source: Metro.co.uk