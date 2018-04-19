Banyan tree put on saline drips

Web Desk: A 700-year-old banyan tree in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was on the verge of death. The officials of the area tried to save the tree after termites infected one of its branches.

ANI quoted, ‘Drips filled with diluted pesticides were infested into the tree.’

The tree is spread across three acres and it is also believed that it is the second largest Banyan tree in the world.

However the condition of the tree is now stable and the officials hoping it gets back to normal.

World’s second largest Banyan tree in Pillalamarri of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana is on saline drip as part of the rejuvenation of the tree that is almost dying.The tree is given treatment by injecting diluted chemical to kill termite population that infested it. pic.twitter.com/0ADu5jbAd2 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

Source: Indianexpress