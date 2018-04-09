Bangladesh-India sign 129.5 km oil pipeline deal

DHAKA: Bangladesh and India signed an agreement here on Monday on their proposed 129.5 km oil pipeline which is aimed at pumping Indian oil to Bangladesh with a capacity of 1 million metric tons per annum.

The deal is part of the six memorandum of understandings (MoUs) which Dhaka and Delhi signed Monday during a bilateral meeting between the foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India at State Guesthouse Padma in capital Dhaka.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale arrived in here on Sunday to hold talks with senior Bangladeshi officials on a host of bilateral and regional issues.

Gokhale is expected to meet the top Bangladeshi leadership including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali on April 10 before returning home.—NNI