Azam leads Pakistan to 205-3 in 2nd West Indies T20

KARACHI: Opener Babar Azam hit an unbeaten 97 to steer Pakistan to their highest-ever Twenty20 total of 205-3 in the second match against the West Indies in Karachi on Monday.

Azam smashed 13 fours and a six in his 58-ball knock after Pakistan — who lead the three-match series 1-0 — won the toss and opted to bat at the National Stadium.

Hussain Talat scored a 41-ball 63 and shared a 119-run second-wicket partnership with Azam after Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for six.

Pakistan won the first match by 143 runs on Sunday. The final match is on Tuesday, also in Karachi.—AFP