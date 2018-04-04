Ayesha Khan is all set to get married

Web Desk: Pakistan’s former drama and film actress Ayesha Khan made an announcement publicly that she is all set to tie knots very soon.

She stated on Instagram, ‘My fiancé and I are overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that have poured in thus far.”“I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and I have known each other several years before. We would request privacy from here on and expect everybody to respect our decision of keeping our wedding a small family affair. Please remember us and our families in your prayer!” she continued.

“I would also like to let my colleagues and friends know about the limitation that I might have had in accepting new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with me for a long time. My apologies. As I move on in life to discover how fate unfolds, I would request my well-wishers to remember me and my parents in their prayers,” she added.

Recently, Aisha Khan departed from the Pakistani entertainment industry.