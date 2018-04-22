‘Avatar’ director Cameron says he still hopes to film four sequels

“Avatar” director James Cameron said he still aims to make four sequels to the 2009 science-fiction blockbuster and is moving ahead with production while regulators review the proposed sale of 21st Century Fox’s film studio to Walt Disney Co.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Cameron said he is about 100 days into filming the second and third “Avatar” installments under a deal with Fox.

If those are successful, he plans to continue with the fourth and fifth movies, which he already has written.— Reuters